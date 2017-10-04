CT Property Taxes Second-Highest Nationwide

Connecticut homeowners paid some of the highest real estate taxes in the country again last year, according to analysis from the National Association of Home Builders.

The average Connecticut homeowner’s annual real estate tax bill was $6,222 in 2016, second only to New Jersey, where the average bill was $8,374. Alabama homeowners received the lowest annual bills, $667 on average.

The report noted that differences in average sales price only tells part of the story. How heavily each state relies on property tax revenue, state spending per resident and homeownership rates all effect how much homeowners paid.

Tags: NAHB, Property taxes