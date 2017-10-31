Connecticut Turns Up $16.65B In Student Loan Debt

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has collected complaints pertaining to student loan repayment issues over the last five years. The agency has received more than 50,000 complaints and estimate that student loan borrowers owe more than $1.4 trillion collectively in student loan debt.

Here is a breakdown of the complaints received for Connecticut:

Total student loan complaints handled: 749

Change in volume of student loan complaints handled (federal fiscal year 2016 versus federal fiscal year 2017): 146 percent

Total debt collection complaints handled related to student loans: 94

Change in volume of debt collection complaints handled related to student loans (2016 versus 2017): 107 percent

Total outstanding student loan debt balance as of 2016: $16.65 billion

Tags: CFPB, Connecticut, Student Loan Debt