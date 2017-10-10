Colonial Properties Brokers $8M Land Sale In West Haven

Acorn Technology Campus LLC recently sold 117 acres of land in West Haven for $8 million.

Fred A. Messore, senior vice president at Colonial Properties Inc., represented the seller in what he said was the largest land sale in New Haven County. The buyer was Yale New Haven Health Services Corp., represented by Sean Duffy and Jay Hruska of Cushman & Wakefield.

“The goal is to build a central warehouse and distribution facility for medical supplies that can serve the entire health care system,” Vincent P. Petrini, Yale’s senior vice president for public affairs, said in a statement.

