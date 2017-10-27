Callahan Honored As Top Retirement Adviser

Michael Callahan, an independent financial advisor and president of Edu4Retirement Inc., was selected as one of Financial Times’ nationwide Top 401 Retirement Adviser for 2017. This is Callahan’s third consecutive year on the list.

Callahan is a broker and investment advisor representative through Cetera Advisors LLC and has more than 40 years of experience in the pension field.

Among the factors used to qualify advisors for this list were experience, client retention, compliance record and ability to generate new business.

“I’m honored Financial Times has chosen me as one of its top advisors for 2015, 2016 and 2017,” Callahan said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate their recognition, and I’m grateful to my team at Edu4Retirement, as well as my clients for making it happen.”

Callahan has served on the board of directors for American Academy of Actuaries and the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries PenChecks Inc., and is former president of the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries.

