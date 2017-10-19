Berkshire Bank Unveils Newest Branch In Farmington

Berkshire Bank announced the opening of its newest branch in Farmington, bringing the number of Berkshire Bank locations in Connecticut to eight.

The bank will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting event this Tuesday at the new location at 763 Farmington Ave., where Berkshire executives will present a $5,000 check to the Stanley Whitman House. Located at 37 High St. in Farmington, the Stanley Whitman House teaches the community through the preservation, research and collection of the history and culture of early Farmington. The Stanley Whitman House was chosen based on its dedication and commitment to the Farmington community.

“Connecticut is an important market to us. This central location provides the opportunity for the retail team to work with existing commercial and private banking teams while also supporting a local nonprofit organization that contributes significantly to the Farmington community,” Tami M. Gunsch, executive vice president of Berkshire’s retail banking team, said in a statement.

