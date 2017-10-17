Bankruptcy Attorney Imprisoned For Embezzlement And Fraud

A bankruptcy attorney has been sentenced to prison for embezzling millions of dollars from his bankruptcy clients, and related fraud offenses.

Peter Ressler, 70, of Woodbridge, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Ressler, an attorney with a bankruptcy practice based in New Haven, misappropriated $3,401,452 from 48 clients and used the money for personal and family living expenses, to cover the expenses of his practice and to fund payments relating to other clients and other bankruptcy estates from which he had previously improperly taken monies.

Ressler was ordered to pay a total of $4,856,931 in restitution. The larger restitution figure includes the embezzled funds and additional monies Ressler did not embezzle, but owes to more than 60 other clients of his law practice.

Ressler pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement from a bankruptcy estate and one count of bankruptcy fraud on June 7, 2017.

He has been released on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on April 25, 2016, and is ordered to report to prison on Jan. 15, 2018.

Ressler resigned from the Connecticut bar in March 2016.

