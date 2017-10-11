Bakery, Hair Salon Slated To Join Marlborough’s Independence Drive

Pearce Real Estate recently completed two separate deals at 8 Independence Drive in Marlborough.

Units A and C, consisting of 4,288 square feet and 960 square feet respectively were sold for $275,000 to SG Mustang LLC.

The buyer is planning a total renovation that will be the new home of Marlborough Country Bakery, a long time Marlborough business relocating from another site in town. The seller, NRBZ LLC, was represented by Virginia Vinci of Pearce Commercial Real Estate, and the buyer was represented by Joe Scutnik of Gateway Assoc.

Also at 8 Independence Drive, Unit D with 905 square feet sold for $50,000. The buyer plans on opening a hair salon at the location. NRBZ LLC was again the seller, represented by Virginia Vinci of Pearce Commercial Real Estate. The buyer, Ashley Meyer, was represented by Andrea Murray of Keller Williams Greater Hartford.

Tags: Marlborough Country Bakery, NRBZ LLC, Pearce Real Estate