Reflecting On 43 Years

Name: John Trentacosta

Title: President and CEO, Newtown Savings Bank

Age: 64

Experience: 43 years in banking

After graduating into a very difficult job market in 1974, John Trentacosta said he would have taken a job in any sector. He considered himself lucky to land a job at Banker’s Trust Co. in New York, and from that moment forward, he fell in love with banking. Trentacosta, a certified public accountant, went on to spend 10 years at The Bank of New Haven, now Citizens Bank, rising to CFO, before coming to Newtown Savings Bank in 1998, where he has worked as president and CEO for the last eight years. After 43 years in banking, Trentacosta announced in April that he will retire at the end of the year. He first took the reins of the $1.2 billion asset mutual bank in 2009 at the height of the financial crisis. Since then, Newtown Savings Bank has grown $300 million in assets. Kenneth Weinstein, the bank’s current senior vice president of retail lending, will become the new president and CEO, but Trentacosta will continue as the new chairman of the bank’s board of directors. The Commercial Record caught up with Trentacosta to discuss his time at Newtown Savings Bank, as well as his thoughts on the always-changing landscape of community banking.

What has been your favorite part of working at Newtown Savings Bank? What accomplishments are you most proud of?

My favorite moment has been enjoying the bank’s mission. Being a mutual bank is part of our DNA. We operate on a three-legged stool – customers, employees and community. This is extremely refreshing because I had been with public companies before Newtown Savings Bank. I was always looking at the next quarter. But at Newtown, I could really focus on the bank’s long-term goals without having to worry about the next earnings release and investor phone call. Being part of community bank has been extremely important to me. I love living and working in Newtown. The institution is 162 years old; it’s a very proud tradition. I am just one little speck on the bank’s timeline and it is just so humbling.

My proudest accomplishment was helping navigate the bank through the worst recession and banking crisis in history. I’ll never forget that. It presented some challenges. We had to do some restructuring and had a few break-even years. Adding branches and entering new communities are always great moments, but I was very happy to come out of the crisis strong having worked well with the management team, our board of directors and our employees. I love our management team, our board and our employees. It’s been a fun part of my career, specifically as CEO, where you had to listen to needs of the company and the community.

What will your involvement with the bank be as chairman of the board of directors?

The board is more of a governance role than an operational or management role. The appropriate governance of the institution is needed to make sure the bank runs soundly and achieves its mission. We stay on top of the industry and act as guidance for the incoming CEO and the present management team. When I came on as CEO, my predecessor John Martocci was chairman of the board and has always been a terrific mentor for me. He was the one to suggest I become chairman and provide the same guidance for the incoming CEO that he provided for me. We purposely structured the succession plan to be the least disruptive as possible to the customers, community and our employees.

What was community banking first like when you started and how has it changed today?

Of my 43 years in banking 32 have been in the community banking space. One major difference from when I started is how technology was used then versus how it is used now. While at my first community bank, we installed our very first ATM. That is obviously not new technology anymore, but back then it was. The thinking was that ATMs would replace tellers, which didn’t ultimately happen. With respect to technology, there was a greater gap between larger and community banks back then. Community banks have really caught up and are now offering most of the same products and services as large banks today. Way back then, we didn’t even have computers. One PC rolled around from department to department to share it. In five years, technology will be so significantly different from what it is today because it is moving at such at an exponential pace.

What are the biggest challenges community banks face in the future?

One of major challenges has always been competition. We are blessed in Connecticut to have so many community banks, but the competition is harder against larger banks. They can outspend community banks at will. I think that will continue to be a challenge going forward.

Another challenge is remaining relevant with generations such as millennials who have different banking requirements. Trying to align ourselves with them is extremely important.

Regulation is another challenge. Although all banks face regulations, there is of course economies of scale as you get larger. I think community banks will have significant pressure on their earnings going forward. Nationally, there are a lot of banks under $100 million. I just don’t know how they do it. Twenty years ago, we didn’t have all the regulatory cost that we face today.

Trentacosta’s Five Leadership Tips

Work hard and be a good role model.

Build a team based on mutual trust and respect.

Hold people accountable.

Always treat your employees and customers fairly.

Never allow silos in your organization.

Tags: Mutual Bank, Newtown Savings Bank