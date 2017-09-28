Ion Financial Announces Private Placement Of $15M Of Subordinated Notes

Ion Financial MHC, parent of Ion Bank, Ion Investments and Ion Insurance, announced that it has completed a private placement of $15 million in subordinated notes to certain institutional investors. The notes are structured to qualify the company as Tier 2 capital under regulatory guidelines. The company was assigned an A- rating and the notes were assigned an investment grade rating of BBB+ by Egan-Jones Rating Agency.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for additional investments in Ion Bank and Ion Insurance to support growth and general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this debt offering and ratings from Egan-Jones and consider this a great accomplishment for a community bank. This transaction will fortify the company’s capital and liquidity positions,” Charles Boulier III, CEO of Ion Financial, said in a statement.

Sandler O’Neill + Partners was the placement agent for the private offering.

