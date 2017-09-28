CoreLogic Reports Mortgage Credit Risk Increased In Q2

Mortgage credit risk increased in the second quarter of 2017, but remains within the baseline range of credit risk, according to a report released today by property information provider CoreLogic.

The Housing Credit Index increased to 117 in the second quarter of 2017, up 20 points from second quarter 2016. The loosening in the credit index during the past quarter was partly due to a shift in the mix of more investor and condominium loans which offset lower-risk signals from the credit score, as well as debt-to-income and loan-to-value attributes.

“Mortgage risk for new originations increased modestly in the second quarter of 2017, but much of this rise was due to a small shift in the mix of loan types to more investor and condominium loans, which have slightly higher risk attributes,” Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic chief economist, said in a statement. “Despite the somewhat higher risk of new origination loans, purchase mortgage underwriting remains relatively clean with an average credit score of 745 and low delinquency risk.

