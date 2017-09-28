Bankwell Only CT Bank Named Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Star Winner

New Canaan-based Bankwell Bank has received national recognition for its performance over the last year.

Investment banking firm Sandler O’Neill named Bankwell Financial Group, the bank’s holding company, to its Sm-All Star Award; the award is for banks with a market-cap below $2.5 billion that demonstrate exceptional growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

Bankwell Bank was the sole bank in Connecticut, and one of two in New England, to make the list of 29 banks selected nationally out of a total of 404 publicly traded banks that applied.

The announcement comes just two months after Bankwell Financial Group reported strong earnings in the second quarter, with net income of $3.8 million.

“Bankwell has sustained steady momentum in all aspects of our business as we achieved a fourth consecutive quarter of record earnings,” Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO Christopher Gruseke said in an earnings statement in July. “Loan demand remains robust, with gross loan fundings of $83 million for the second quarter. Meanwhile, our credit quality continues to be exceptional as nonperforming assets stood at just 0.31 percent of total assets.”

The banks selected by Sandler O’Neill fell into an elite group, boasting a median earnings per share growth rate of 27 percent, annual median loan growth of 22 percent and annual median deposit growth of 19 percent.

Bankwell Bank surpassed the median deposit growth with 19.8 percent growth. The bank also had an earnings per share growth rate of 25.7 percent, loan growth of 16.5 percent and a return on average equity of 9.5 percent.

Since announcing an initial public offering in May 2014, Bankwell Bank has grown total assets from nearly $900 million to $1.75 billion in assets at the end of the second quarter of this year.

The bank, which serves residents and businesses throughout the Fairfield and New Haven counties, has nine full-service branches and one loan production office, with a loan portfolio that consists of just over 60 percent commercial real estate loans.

