6-Building Portfolio Sells In East Hartford

Sentry Commercial and Newmark Grubb Knight Frank recently completed the final building sale of a six-building portfolio assignment in East Hartford.

The team was initially hired by New Boston EH LLC to sell a total of approximately 325,000 square feet of industrial space. The recent sale of the 71,655 square-foot building at 69 Leggett St. completed that assignment, selling all six buildings to expanding companies who will utilize the facilities for their own use.

The properties included 22 Rumsey Road (30,215 square feet), 71 George St. (53,325 square feet), 60 Meadow St. (52,214 square feet), 33 Leggett St. (43,983 square feet) and 47 Leggett St. (71,619 square feet).

