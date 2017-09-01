Worth Avenue Capital Closes $350K CRE Loan In Old Saybrook

A restaurateur who owns and operates several restaurants in Southeastern Connecticut has closed on a $350,000 “follow on” commercial loan from Worth Avenue Capital LLC.

The loan is secured by a junior mortgage on a waterfront commercial property in Old Saybrook and the loan was funded by one of WAC’s private investors. The borrower is utilizing the loan proceeds for both working capital and debt consolidation purposes.

The borrower is in the process of redeveloping the property as the former structure that inhabited the land was decimated several years ago by two different hurricanes that ravaged the Connecticut shoreline. These loans are expected to both be paid in full in the near future by restructuring the debt through the refinance of the property with a conventional lender.

