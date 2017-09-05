West Haven Makes Way For Park Place, State Farm Moves Into Milford

Colonial Properties brokered the sale of commercial property in West Haven and completed a seven-year lease in Milford.

A 1,846-square-foot commercial building sold for $300,000. The property at 10 Admiral St. on 0.13 acres will be demolished and assembled to make way for “Park Place” in the Allingtown section of West Haven. The area will house 16,000 square feet of retail space and 50 residential units.

Fred A. Messore, senior vice president at Colonial Properties, brokered the sale and acquisition of several parcels in Allingtown in 2015 on behalf of the same developer for the construction of the Atwood Mixed Use development. The seller was Zante LLC and the buyer was Park Commons LLC.

State Farm Insurance will move into a former yoga studio in Milford. Anthony Gargano, an agent for the insurance company, is relocating from downtown Milford. The company will occupy 1,450 square feet of office space at 670-680 Boston Post Road.

Kevin Weirsman, vice president of commercial sales at Colonial Properties, represented the landlord, SMH Milford LLC in the transaction.

