Webster Bank Adds EVP

Jonathan Roberts has joined Webster Bank’s community banking team as executive vice president for consumer deposits and retail network management.

Roberts, who has 23 years of experience in retail banking sales, service and operations, joins Webster from First Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was executive vice president of retail and business banking, guiding and modernizing a banking center network of 129 locations while concurrently growing their business banking portfolio.

He will be responsible for profitably growing Webster’s consumer deposits business and managing the company’s banking centers and customer care center.

Tags: EVP, Webster Bank