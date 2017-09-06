Storrs Center Phase II Sold For $13.1M

LeylandAlliance has sold Phase II of the Storrs Center mixed-use complex near University of Connecticut’s main campus.

An affiliate of ACF Property Management purchased the property for $13.1 million.

Master developer LeylandAlliance partnered with EdR, a REIT that specializes in college housing, and Mansfield Downtown Partnership on the $220-million town center mixed-use development built in phases on Storrs Road. Phase II comprises 34,500 square feet of office and ground floor retail space leased to tenants including Amazon and Blaze Pizza, and 205 residential units.

JLL’s capital markets team of Managing Director Chris Angelone, Executive Vice President Nat Heald, Vice President Jessica Dowd and Associate Scott Carpenter represented the sellers.

“Storrs Center offered investors a unique opportunity to acquire a property that serves as the town center for the UConn campus and its more than 30,000 students and faculty,” Angelone said in a statement.

Tags: ACF Property Management, LeylandAlliance, University of Connecticut