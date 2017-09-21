State Office Complex Buildings Named In Honor Of Grasso, Fauliso

State officials recently held a dedication ceremony at the new state office complex in Hartford, where they announced that two buildings are being named in honor of the former Gov. Ella Grasso and former Lt. Gov. Joseph J. Fauliso.

Built in 1984, the 450 Columbus Blvd. complex was purchased by the state of Connecticut in 2013 as part of a larger project to consolidate rented office space into state-owned property. The transaction was designed to end the state’s reliance on a number of leases at several locations in and around Hartford and avoid costly renovations to existing property.

The 15-story north building is being designated the Ella Grasso Building and contains the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Consumer Protection and the Office of Early Childhood.

The 11-story south building is being designated the Joseph J. Fauliso Building and contains the Department of Revenue Services, the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

More than 2,000 state employees work at the 450 Columbus Blvd. facility.

Several of the agencies that relocated to 450 Columbus Blvd. were previously housed within the State Office Building at 165 Capitol Ave. in Hartford. That building, which is currently undergoing a much-needed renovation project, will soon be occupied by staff from the state’s constitutional offices who are currently housed in a leased office building at 55 Elm St. in Hartford.

