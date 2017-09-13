Stamford Office Buildings Sell For Nearly $7.6M

A local development and investment firm recently purchased three office buildings in Stamford totaling 52,000 square feet.

Kolich Holdings LLC purchased the buildings at 992 and 100 High Ridge Road and 1 Bank St. for $7,571,814.

The office buildings at 992 and 1011 High Ridge Road contain 12,500 and 24,500 square feet, respectively, and sit almost directly across from each other. Kolich plans to make substantial improvements to interior common areas, overhaul exterior facades, renovate parking lots and make landscape enhancements. Located in downtown Stamford, 1 Bank St. is a mixed-use building of 15,000 square feet. The renovated building is intended to attract office tenants utilizing space from 700-to-5,000 square feet. The name of the seller, who owned all three properties, was not disclosed.

The sale was orchestrated by Enzennio Mallozzi, managing director of Colliers International’s Stamford office.

Tags: Colliers International, offices, Stamford