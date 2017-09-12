Solar Power To See Wider Diffusion In The State

The Connecticut Green Bank and Onyx Renewable Partners LP this week announced the introduction of Green Bank Solar power purchase agreement (PPA), a joint program that will provide funding for more than 15 megawatts of commercial-scale solar projects in Connecticut.

Onyx was selected by the Green Bank through a competitive process, which demonstrated Onyx’s ability to provide the flexibility and cost of capital necessary to fund a growing portfolio of commercial-scale projects within Connecticut. Under this partnership, Onyx will leverage its existing fund structure and relationships with Credit Suisse and future tax equity partners to capitalize and own solar photovoltaic projects originated by the Green Bank and local solar developers. This new Connecticut-specific allocation will build upon the success of the Green Bank’s Solar Lease 2 fund, which reached capacity earlier in 2017.

The new Green Bank Solar PPA fund will provide power purchase agreements to a broad range of property owners by making use of Connecticut’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program to allow unrated solar customers to access financing alongside state agencies, housing authorities, municipalities, schools and rated corporations. This new structure has opened the solar PPA market to customers traditionally excluded from solar financing.

The first two projects under this program are nearing completion and will provide significant savings to their hosts.

First, a 600-kW rooftop solar system was installed at the Reed Intermediate School in Newtown by Direct Energy, in partnership with the Newtown Sustainability Commission. The long-term savings to Newtown are projected to be over $1.6 million over the 25-year term of the PPA.

“Installing the solar system on the school provides many opportunities for us,” Frederick Hurley, director of public works for the town of Newtown, said in a statement. “We can show students, parents and staff how the technology works, and it will provide significant savings to the town and its residents. Plus, we are using clean energy, which is good for the environment and future generations.”

Additionally, the town of West Hartford will benefit from the largest solar project the Green Bank has helped develop to date when a 2.4 MW ground mount solar array at the Barrette Farm in Thompson comes online. The project is being installed by C-TEC Solar. The state’s Virtual Net Metering program allows West Hartford to take advantage of the energy generated, with projected savings approaching $1.3 million over the term.

