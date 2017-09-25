Sikorsky Credit Union Plans To Add Branch in Trumbull

Sikorsky Credit Union recently filed an application with the Connecticut Department of Banking to open its first full-service branch in Trumbull, filling a hole in its branch network between Bridgeport, Danbury and Seymour.

The branch, if approved, would be located at 945 White Plains Road and would be Sikorsky’s 10th branch.

The nearly $750 million asset credit union currently has eight branches in Connecticut and one in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to its most recent call report, Sikorsky had about $2.6 million in net income through the first six months of 2017.

Tags: New Branch, Sikorsky Credit Union, Trumbull