LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Sikorsky Credit Union Plans To Add Branch in Trumbull

By Bram Berkowitz | September 25, 2017
Sikorsky Credit Union

Sikorsky Credit Union recently filed an application with the Connecticut Department of Banking to open its first full-service branch in Trumbull, filling a hole in its branch network between Bridgeport, Danbury and Seymour.

The branch, if approved, would be located at 945 White Plains Road and would be Sikorsky’s 10th branch.

The nearly $750 million asset credit union currently has eight branches in Connecticut and one in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to its most recent call report, Sikorsky had about $2.6 million in net income through the first six months of 2017.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


Banking & Lending

Sikorsky Credit Union Plans To Add Branch in Trumbull

by Bram Berkowitz time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending FINRA Orders Morgan Stanley To Pay $13M In Fines, …
Commercial & Industrial New Britain Medical Office Portfolio Fetches $16M…
0