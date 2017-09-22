LOGIN
Second Woman Sentenced In Identity Theft Scheme

By The Associated Press | September 22, 2017

A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for her role in an identity theft scheme that netted her and an accomplice about $150,000 from 30 victims.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Lorena Coburn, of West Haven, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $50,000 in restitution. Coburn pleaded guilty in November to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say Coburn and Jamila Williams-Stevenson worked together to steal personal information from several people. Williams-Stevenson was a care companion at Yale-New Haven Hospital and stole some of her patients’ information. They also took out a $75,000 life insurance policy in the name of a victim then discussed ways of causing that person’s death.

Williams-Stevenson was previously convicted.

