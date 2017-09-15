Savings Bank Of Danbury Plans Expansion

The Savings Bank of Danbury is beefing up its presence in Waterbury, while also looking to expand the bank’s loan presence to Stamford and Greenwich.

The Connecticut Department of Banking recently approved a new full-service branch at 2084 North Main St. in Waterbury, marking the bank’s third branch in the state’s fifth largest city.

The other two Waterbury branches are on Wolcott ant Bank Street.

The Savings Bank of Danbury also filed applications with the Connecticut Department of Banking to open loan production offices on Summer Street in Stamford and on Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob, a neighborhood of Greenwich.

The bank is closing in on $1 billion in assets and currently has 15 branches and ATMs.

