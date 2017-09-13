Real Estate Developer Admits To Defrauding Investors

A Connecticut real estate developer recently admitted to defrauding investors and lenders out of millions of dollars.

John DiMenna, 74, of Vero Beach, Florida, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Bridgeport to two counts of wire fraud stemming from an extensive real estate investment and financing scheme.

DiMenna worked in the commercial real estate industry, arranging for the purchase and development of large commercial real estate projects in Fairfield County, including hotels or multitenant properties with hundreds of apartments. DiMenna and his business partners operated through various entities including Seaboard Realty LLC, Seaboard Stamford Investment Group and Seaboard Properties Group LLC. To raise capital for real estate projects, DiMenna and his partners sold membership interests to outside investors in each LLC that owned or was to purchase a designated commercial property. DiMenna also sold interests to investors in other LLCs that did not own specific properties but were to have some involvement in certain projects. Various financial institutions and other entities provided millions of dollars in financing to purchase, renovate or construct DiMenna’s commercial real estate projects. DiMenna oversaw each project, including each entity’s profitability, its cash flow, operating cash needs and any additional funds needed for repairs or renovations.

DiMenna engaged in a scheme to defraud investors and financial institutions between approximately 2010 and March 2016. Knowing that some of his properties were not cash positive, and without disclosing this fact to investors and lenders, DiMenna used funds from separate cash-positive entities to support capital improvements, construction and operating expenditures in other LLCs that needed the cash. In addition, he used funds from cash positive entities to continue to make required interest and preferred returns to investors of any entity that he managed, regardless of the true available cash that an entity might have to fund such payments.

The government contends that, through this scheme, victim investors lost approximately $28 million and victim lenders lost approximately $41 million, for a total combined loss of $69,617,685.38.

DiMenna faces up to 50 years in prison. A sentencing date is not scheduled.

DiMenna is released on a $250,000 bond pending sentencing.

