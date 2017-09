A real estate company recently acquired a 71,655-square-foot industrial facility in East Hartford through an auction.

Leggett Street Realty LLC has purchased 69 Leggett St. from New Boston EH LLC. The 3.69-acre property was procured via auction through Ten-X for $650,000.

Sentry Commercial was the sole broker in this transaction.

