Number Of Banks In Connecticut Remains Unchanged From 2016

At the end of the second quarter, the number of banks in Connecticut remained unchanged from one year ago, while assets controlled by the 42 banks in the state grew by roughly $6 million from the second quarter of 2016, according to recently released FDIC data.

The return on assets among banks in the state increased slightly and Connecticut banks had a slightly higher net interest margin from a year ago.

The median net loans-to-assets ratio among state banks had increased to just over 75 percent, up about 2 percent from the second quarter of 2016, while asset quality remained strong.

The median ratio of past current and nonaccrual loans to total loans was up 1.12 percent from one year ago, compared to the second quarter of 2016 when the ratio had increased 1.44 percent from 2015.

The number of single-family permits issued in the state was up over 5 percent from one year ago when permits had dipped from 2015. The number of multifamily permits issued in the second quarter of 2017 was down over 45 percent from one year ago, continuing a two-year slide.

