North Haven Office/Apartment Building Fetches $350K

A small medical office with an overhead apartment recently sold for $350,000.

Dr. James Fanning sold the property at 2 George St. in North Haven, which was home to his practice for many years.

Connecticut Development Group purchased the building and plans to renovate it and relist it on the rental market.

Phil Barber, senior commercial associate at Pearce Real Estate, represented the seller in the transaction.

Tags: Connecticut Development Group, office/apartment building, Pearce Real Estate