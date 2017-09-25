New Britain Medical Office Portfolio Fetches $16M

A real estate firm recently scooped up two medical office buildings in New Britain.

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions Inc. purchased the $16-million portfolio from Starling Physicians.

The more than 140,000 square-foot facilities are located at 1 Lake St. and 300 Kensington Ave. The 300 Kensington Ave. location was originally built by Grove Hill Medical more than 45 years ago. The site houses a wide range of specialists including internal medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, pulmonary, gastroenterology, as well as laboratory services and radiology. 1 Lake St. is a multibuilding complex that was built a century ago by Stanley Works and was sold to Grove Hill and converted to medical offices in the early ’90s. The facility houses a number of other specialties including the eye center, orthopedics, cardiology, surgery, dermatology and urology.

Jay L. Morris, managing partner at O,R&L Commercial, was the sole broker in this transaction.

Tags: Inland Real Estate Acquisitions Inc., OR&L Commercial, Starling Physicians