Natural-Lawn Advocate Successfully Contests Blight Citation

A natural-lawn advocate has successfully contested a blight citation for her yard.

The Day of New London reports a blight hearing officer decided Wednesday that Maggie Redfern’s yard does not violate the blight ordinance in New London.

Redfern was issued the citation after a neighbor complained about her yard. She appealed the order directing that all plant overgrowth be cut back to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters).

Redfern, an assistant director at the Connecticut College arboretum, says her yard is filled with native plants and a pollinator garden. She says she removes pest weeds and her yard does not require chemical pesticides or fertilizer.

The city code leaves exceptions for cultivated flowers and gardens.

Redfern says she’s glad to put the citation behind her.

