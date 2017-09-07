Morris Named Realtor Of The Year By Darien Board

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty agent Bryan Morris has been named the 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Darien Board of Realtors.

The accolade recognizes his commitment to service as president of both the Darien board and Multiple Listing Service.

Morris was received the award from a committee of past board presidents, adding to the other accomplishments he has achieved in Fairfield County. Morris was ranked No. 2 in units sold in the Darien office in 2014; he then rose to No. 1 in this category in 2015 and 2016. Also in 2014, he was named a Fairfield County “40 Under 40” Winner by the Fairfield County Business Journal. He is a three-time Gold Superstar winner and two-time Platinum Superstar winner. He is also a standing member of the Professional Standards Committee and a director of Connecticut Realtors.

“Bryan deserves every bit of this honor,” Lynley Middleber, manager of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty’s Darien and Rowayton brokerages, said in a statement. “His steadfast commitment and undeniable passion for the business are evident in his everyday service to clients and positive contributions to the team. He is dedicated to and exemplifies the realtor code of ethics and is known by his peers as an honest, hardworking professional who balances community service and his leadership role with professionalism. We are all very proud of Bryan for this great accomplishment.”

