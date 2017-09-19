Loan Performance Continues To Improve Nationally And Locally

The 30 days or more delinquency rate was 4.5 percent in June 2017, down 0.8 percent from June 2016, when 5.3 percent of all mortgages were delinquent, according to a new report from CoreLogic, a global property information company.

In Connecticut, 5.5 percent of mortgages were delinquent 30 days or more in June 2017, down 0.8 percent from one year earlier. The foreclosure rate fell 0.3 percent from 1.5 percent in June 2016 to 1.2 percent in June 2017.

The CoreLogic Home Price Index increased 6 percent and payroll employment grew by 2.2 million jobs in the year ending June 2017, supporting further declines in delinquency rates. The forecast for the coming year includes 5 percent home-price appreciation and further job growth, putting renewed downward pressure on mortgage delinquency rates.” Frank Nothaft chief economist at CoreLogic.

The nationwide foreclosure rate dropped from 0.9 percent in June 2016 to 0.7 percent in June 2017

“After peaking at 3.6 percent in December 2010, June’s 0.7 foreclosure rate was the lowest in ten years,” Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic, said in a statement.

