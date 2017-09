It’s been a year of steady setbacks for Fairfield County’s office market.

Sublease space is on the rise, offsetting major lease transactions such as Henkel’s new 135,000-square-foot downtown Stamford headquarters, which opened in late August. The county’s vacancy rate rose 1.6 percent over the previous year to 17.8 percent in the second quarter, according to Avison Young’s most recent market report. That represented the biggest year-over-year increase since 2012. The Stamford central business district had the highest vacancy and availability rates in the county, at 23.5 percent and 29.5 percent, respectively.

Against that discouraging backdrop, Stamford’s economic development office is taking the lead in making new connections between office landlords and the next generation of potential tenants. This month, it’s scheduled to launch a new online database listing availabilities, asking rents, broker and building management contacts and building photos on scores of commercial properties.

“The intent is helping our commercial real estate brokers and the real estate divisions of companies in site selection,” said Thomas Madden, Stamford’s economic development director. “We looked at the remnant space that’s available in these office buildings that might never get leased up. We want to be able to get people into that space first and slowly build them up.”

The city is contracting with CoStar’s Loopnet service to compile listings and potentially market-wide data as part of a multi-year contract that costs roughly $7,000 annually. Many of Fairfield County’s largest landlords including Building and Land Technology (BLT), Empire State Realty Trust, S.L. Green, George Comfort & Sons, F.D. Rich and Ashforth Cos. have expressed interest in participating, Madden said. The directory will be part of the department’s new website, discoverstamford.com.

In addition to listings held by commercial brokers, the searchable database will include building information collected by the economic development department on individual properties with vacancies suitable to smaller companies.

While the site will only carry Stamford listings initially, the goal is to expand to other communities with sizeable office markets such as Norwalk, Greenwich and Fairfield, Madden said. Business expansion in nearby communities could fuel an innovation cluster along the I-95 corridor, including expansion of co-working spaces and tech accelerators.

Offering free rent to incubators, accelerators and co-working spaces has been a successful strategy for some landlords seeking to raise the profile of overlooked office buildings. In Boston, The Fallon Co. gave tech incubator MassChallenge 30,000 square feet of rent-free space in its new One Marina Park Drive office tower from 2010 to 2014. The strategy helped create momentum for an infusion of tech startups to the neighborhood, buttressing late Mayor Thomas Menino’s vision of an “Innovation District.”

Multifamily, Meds And Eds Offer Potential Alternatives

Despite recent research reports tracking continuing weakness in the local office market, there are some encouraging signs. Asking rents increased 1.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, driven by asking rate increases in downtown Stamford and Greenwich buildings, according to Avison Young.

A separate report by Norwalk-based tenant representation brokerage Choyce Peterson identifies sublease space coming online in five Stamford properties, including 285,000 square feet at 333 Ludlow St. and 120,000 square feet at 263 and 301 Tresser Boulevard.

Despite downtown Stamford’s high vacancy rate, economic development officials say its access to Amtrak and MetroNorth rail service positions the area well to take advantage of companies’ growing preference for transit-oriented sites.

“Premium space right now is on top of a train station, and viable space is next to a highway exit,” said Chris Bruhl, CEO of the Business Council of Fairfield County.

The Avison Young report noted that potential conversion of office buildings into other uses could shrink inventory and with it, vacancy rates, in coming years.

In Fairfield and New Haven counties, some landlords are looking to medical office conversions for traditional office buildings that have become functionally obsolete or unlikely to lease up due to subpar locations. Reflecting the lack of demand for new office construction, another option is building multifamily housing on excess land in office parks.

In Stamford, developer BLT is seeking a zoning revision to build an 804-unit rental complex on Long Ridge Road. The parcel is part of the Harbor Point development in the city’s South End, where BLT has converted industrial parcels into high-rise offices and luxury housing in the past decade.

And Sacred Heart University is planning an “innovation campus” at the 66-acre former General Electric headquarters in Fairfield, including an expansion of its School of Computing and life science programs.

