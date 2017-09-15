KeyBank Promotes Jordan To CRO

LaKisha Jordan has been promoted to corporate responsibility officer for Key Bank’s Connecticut and Western Massachusetts market.

Jordan will be responsible for driving KeyBank’s Community Reinvestment Act compliance within its Connecticut and Greater Springfield market areas. Additionally, Jordan will work with local KeyBank leadership and community organizations in partnership on critical community issues facing those markets.

The newly created role of corporate responsibility officer expands the role of the bank’s former CRA officers.

