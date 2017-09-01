Katharine Hepburn’s Connecticut Home Sold For $11.5M

The late actress Katharine Hepburn’s former home along the Long Island Sound in Connecticut has sold for $11.5 million after several years on the market.

The 8,400-square-foot, six-bedroom home in Old Saybrook on 1.5 acres overlooking Long Island Sound sold on Aug. 25, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty agent Colette Harron told the Associated Press.

The property includes 3 additional acres were designated by Hepburn to remain as open land. The conservation parcel is owned and maintained by the Lynde Point Land Trust.

The buyer has not been disclosed. The seller was New York developer Frank Sciame. He bought the original 4-acre property for $6 million in 2004, a year after Hepburn died at the Colonial-style home at age 96. He made extensive renovations to the home, originally built in 1939, and tried to sell the property for $30 million in 2012. It was most recently listed for $14.8 million.

A second house built by the developer on a separate 1.3-acre parcel of the original estate remains listed at about $5.9 million.