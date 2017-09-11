Ion Financial Names New Corporators

Ion Financial MHC recently elected three new corporators to its board of directors.

The individuals are Paul R. Simko, president and CEO of Aerial Lighting & Electric Inc.; Dr. Michelle M. Stronz, partner and co-founder of Formata; and Kathy K. Taylor, director of Academic Center for Excellence at Naugatuck Valley Community College.

The board of directors contribute to the direction and strategy of the organization and the board of corporators serve as ambassadors and advocates for Ion Financial MHC and its subsidiaries Ion Bank, Ion Insurance and Ion Investments.

