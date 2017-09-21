Housing Starts Decline In August, But Building Permits Up

Housing starts in August saw a modest monthly decline, while building permits made significant gains.

The U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development are reporting that housing starts totaled 1.18 million, slightly down from July, but 1.4 percent higher than this time last year.

This month also saw 1.3 million building permits issued in the U.S., up 5.7 percent from July and 8.3 percent higher from this time last year.

“Today’s housing numbers are something we’ll continue to watch closely because the results are mixed with housing starts dipping and building permits rising,” said Gary Magnuson, head of commercial real estate at Citizens Bank. “Multifamily construction seems to have peaked, but we’re encouraged by the smart development of projects in urban areas and continued strong demand, particularly by both empty-nesters who are moving back to cities and Millennials who value the amenities that cities offer.”

