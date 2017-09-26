Groton’s General Dynamics Awarded $5B Contract For Electric Boat

The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $5.1 billion Integrated Product and Process Development (IPPD) contract to complete the design of the lead Columbia-class submarine, a next-generation submarine.

Electric Boat is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Dynamics.

“Working closely with the Navy and the submarine industrial base, Electric Boat will continue to lead critical aspects of the Columbia-class development effort, including design, material procurement, construction and operating-cost reduction, to achieve an affordable and effective program,” Electric Boat President Jeffrey S. Geiger said in a statement.

The IPPD contract includes funding for component and technology development as well as continued development of the Common Missile Compartment, which will be integrated into both the Navy’s new SSBN and the Royal Navy’s Dreadnought-class strategic missile submarine.

Construction of the lead Columbia-class submarine is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020. The Navy plans to build a fleet of 12 new SSBNs. The company’s three primary locations are in Groton and New London, with an additional location in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Its current workforce is approximately 15,800 employees.

