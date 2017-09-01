Greenwich Realtor Receives Top Honors From Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker’s Tamar Lurie, affiliated with the company’s Greenwich office, has been ranked as the top-performing Coldwell Banker affiliated sales associate in Connecticut and a top agent in Westchester for her sales achievements in 2016.

Lurie was also recognized with the International Society of Excellence Award, reserved for the top Coldwell Banker-affiliated sales associates from across the world. Only 40 real estate agents, out of more than 88,000, received this award.

“Tamar provides unparalleled service to her clients and she has earned the respect of clients and colleagues alike because of her commitment, professionalism and exceptional marketing and negotiation skills,” Joseph Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, said in a statement. “It is no surprise that Tamar was honored with this most coveted award. I am very proud of her achievements and look forward to celebrating her continued success.”

With expertise in marketing and selling luxury estates in Greenwich, Lurie has broken town records and negotiated the sale of some of the region’s most exclusive estates. She sold a Conyers Farm estate for a record-breaking $27.5 million, a Field Point Circle property for $39.5 million and currently has an active, public and private offering portfolio that exceeds $200 million.

