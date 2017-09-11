Good Sports Reups Manchester Leases

Connecticut-based Good Sports Inc. has renewed its leases at two locations in Manchester.

The facilities, located at 227 and 349 Progress Drive, are 9,900 square feet and 30,000 square feet respectively. The buildings house the motorcycle apparel and accessory wholesale distribution company’s headquarters, as well as manufacturing and warehousing operations.

Sentry Commercial represented Good Sports in both transactions. CB Richard Ellis represented New Beverly Realty LLP at 227 Progress and CB Richard Ellis represented Sapphire Properties LLC at 349 Progress.

Tags: Good Sports, motorcycle apparel, Sentry Commercial