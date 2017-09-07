Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Reprints | Print September 7, 2017 Related articles:Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage RatesMBA: US Mortgage Rates Rise To Highest Levels In Over Two YearsFreddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates Tags: Freddie Mac, mortgage rates Banking & Lending Top Block Residential Real Estate Top Block MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTHartford Attorney Charged With Larceny Ridgefield Realtor Arrested, Charged With Larceny Woman Sentenced For Stealing $1.7M From Employer Amy Arcano Study: Four Connecticut Cities Among Worst Real Estate Markets Credit Unions See Asset And Member Growth In Second Quarter Mortgage Rates Dipped, Applications Jumped Last Week North Haven Office/Apartment Building Fetches $350K Hurricane Harvey Lifts US Jobless Claims To More Than Two-Year High Morris Named Realtor Of The Year By Darien Board Residential Real Estate Bottom Block