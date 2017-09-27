LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Freddie Mac Reports Significant Portfolio Growth In August

September 27, 2017

A report released yesterday by Freddie Mac reported good news across the board in August for the GSE’s balance sheet.

Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 5.6% in August, according to the report. Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $10.5 billion in August up more than 19 percent from July 2017.

The aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of our mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $6 billion in August, down from $6.9 billion in July.

The full report can be seen here.

Related articles:


Tags: ,


Executive Briefing

Freddie Mac Reports Significant Portfolio Growth In August

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Three Connecticut Financial Institutions Receive C…
CR Daily FBI Crime Data Shows Connecticut Saw Largest Decli…
0