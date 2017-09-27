Freddie Mac Reports Significant Portfolio Growth In August

A report released yesterday by Freddie Mac reported good news across the board in August for the GSE’s balance sheet.

Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 5.6% in August, according to the report. Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $10.5 billion in August up more than 19 percent from July 2017.

The aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of our mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $6 billion in August, down from $6.9 billion in July.

