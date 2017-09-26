FBI Crime Data Shows Connecticut Saw Largest Decline Of Violent Crime In Nation

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently highlighted the release of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) annual state-by-state crime report for the 2016 calendar year, which shows that crime rates continue to decline in Connecticut.

This marks the largest reduction in violent crime of any state in the nation over the last four years.

Since 2011, overall crime in Connecticut has declined by 18 percent, including a 20 percent drop in violent crime. The FBI reports that overall crime in the state is at its lowest point since 1967.

“Because of smart, data driven policies and reforms to our criminal justice system, we have made Connecticut neighborhoods safer than they have been in nearly two generations,” Malloy said in a statement. “As fewer people commit crimes and become incarcerated, we are not only improving communities but also saving taxpayer dollars and allowing the state to better focus our resources on education and social services.”

Notable statistics in the FBI’s annual crime trends report for Connecticut this year include:

Murders fell by 32.8 percent, declining from 116 in 2015 to 78 in 2016. This is the fewest number of murders in the state since 1969.

Connecticut witnessed the largest percentage drop of murders of any state in the country in 2016.

Rape declined by 4.4 percent over the prior year.

Property crime declined by 1.4 percent over the prior year.

Burglaries declined by 2.3 percent over the prior year.

Larcenies declined by 2.8 percent over the prior year.

Tags: Crime Report, FBI, Malloy, Public Safety