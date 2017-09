Worth Avenue Capital LLC announced that it just successfully closed a $100,000 commercial loan to a business-related LLC.

The company is controlled by an entrepreneur in Fairfield County. The loan proceeds will be used for working capital purposes for a new business and the loan is secured by a first mortgage on an Easton property with an underlying LTV of approximately 20 percent.

The loan was funded by one of WAC’s private investors.

Tags: entrepreneur, Fairfield County, Worth Avenue Capital