F45 Opens First Studio In The State At Fairfield Shopping Center

First Selectman Mike Tetreau recently cut the ribbon at the grand opening celebration at F45 Fairfield USA at the Fairfield Shopping Center.

Founded in Australia in 2014, F45 offers a 45-minute, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that is designed to burn over 750 calories, using a combination of strength and cardio. The training center has grown to more than 750 franchises in 26 countries and is now focusing on U.S. expansion.

“I am thrilled to have F45 in Fairfield. I am sure with their help we will be the most fit community in the State,” Tetreau said in a statement. “The timing couldn’t be better with Restaurant Week just around the corner. Welcome to Fairfield!”

“It is exciting to have helped bring a new business to Fairfield and Connecticut,” Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, who brokered the sale, said in a statement.

F45 have joined Bob’s Store, HobbyTown USA, ZenRide Spinning Studio, Jenny Craig and others in the Fairfield Shopping Center located at the corner of Route 1 and South Benson Road.

Tags: F45, Fairfield Shopping Center