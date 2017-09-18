LOGIN
East Grandby Industrial Complex Sold For Nearly $3.9M

September 18, 2017
East Granby CT

A multitenant industrial complex in East Grandby has sold for just under $3.89 million.

The buyer, 29 Kripes Road Assoc. LLC, purchased 25-27 and 29 Kripes Road in from Airport Business Center III LP.

The 65,691-square-foot complex on 8.34 acres is part of Airport Business Center, a five-building industrial park developed by the seller that began in 1984.

Sentry Commercial was the sole broker in the transaction.

Commercial & Industrial

