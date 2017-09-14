CT Realtors Opposes Increase In Real Estate Conveyancing Tax

The statewide Realtor organization is urging property owners to contact their legislators and ask them to oppose any increases in the real estate conveyancing tax included in Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget.

The proposed budget from the governor would increase taxes for real estate sellers by 25 percent, effective Nov. 1.

“That is cash directly from the equity in a home or business that the state should not be entitled to take,” Connecticut Realtors President Michael Barbaro said in a statement. “Many home prices have not recovered over the past 10 years, and many homes have lost value. Our Connecticut property owners should not be asked to bail out the state with money they may not even have.”

The group contends the tax is regressive and as unstable as the real estate market.

“By increasing the sales tax on real estate, the governor’s proposed budget would effectively penalize homeowners and landlords for selling their property,” the statement said. “This is another example of why, even though we live in a wonderful state, people and companies are leaving. Just a day ago, a company that was given major state economic incentives decided Connecticut was not the place for them to grow and plans to move to Boston. Another tax is not the way to entice corporations to move here and stimulate our economy.”