Credit Unions See Asset And Member Growth In Second Quarter

Federally insured credit unions saw increases in members, total assets and shares and deposits in the second quarter of 2017.

The National Credit Union Association reported total assets rose $96 billion, or 7.7 percent, over the year to $1.35 trillion in the second quarter.

Credit union shares and deposits rose by $86.6 billion, or 8.2 percent, over the year to $1.15 trillion in the second quarter.

Regular shares rose $45.7 billion, or 12.2 percent, to $419.2 billion and other deposits increased $29.5 billion, or 5.6 percent, to $560.5 billion.

Federally insured credit unions added 4.5 million members over the year, and credit union membership in these institutions reached 109.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

“These figures show how much credit union members appreciate their institutions and the products and services they provide,” Dan Berger, CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, said in a statement. “Credit unions continue to grow and succeed because of their ongoing focus on their members.”

Other highlights include:

Total loans outstanding increased $90 billion, or 10.9 percent, over the year to $913 billion. The average outstanding loan balance in the second quarter of 2017 was $14,613, up $665, or 4.8 percent, from one year earlier.

The delinquency rate at federally insured credit unions was 75 basis points in the second quarter of 2017, unchanged from one year earlier. The net charge-off ratio was 57 basis points, up from 51 basis points in the second quarter of 2016.

Insured shares and deposits rose $78 billion, or 7.8 percent, over the four quarters ending in the second quarter of 2017 to $1.1 trillion.

The loans-to-shares ratio stood at 79.7 percent in the second quarter of 2017, up from 77.8 percent in the second quarter of 2016.

The credit union system’s net worth ratio was 10.80 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 10.85 percent one year earlier.

Net income totaled $10.2 billion at an annual rate in the second quarter of 2017, up $0.65 billion, or 6.8 percent, from the same period a year ago.

The net interest margin for federally insured credit unions was $38.7 billion in the second quarter of 2017, or 2.9 percent of average assets.

The return on average assets for federally insured credit unions was 77 basis points over the year ending in the second quarter of 2017, unchanged from the second quarter of 2016. The median return on average assets across all federally insured credit unions was 36 basis points, up slightly from 35 basis points in the second quarter of 2016.

The number of federally insured credit unions declined to 5,696 in the second quarter of 2017 from 5,887 in the second quarter of 2016. In the second quarter of 2017, there were 3,568 federal credit unions and 2,128 federally insured, state-chartered credit unions. The year-over-year decline is consistent with long-running industry consolidation trends.

The number of credit unions with a low-income designation rose to 2,524 in the second quarter of 2017 from 2,426 one year earlier.

