Creating Incentives For Downtown Vitality

Patrick McMahon

CEO, Connecticut Main Street Center

Age: 49

Experience: 20 years

Decisions by General Electric, Aetna and Alexion Pharmaceuticals to uproot their corporate headquarters from Connecticut have spotlighted job-creating industries’ growing preference for urban centers with young, educated talent pools. Restoring jobs, housing and vibrancy to the state’s downtowns and struggling cities has been the longtime goal of the Hartford-based Connecticut Main Street Center. Patrick McMahon joined the group as CEO on Aug. 21 following a stint as economic development director in Suffield. In a prior role in Windsor Locks, McMahon helped create a new tax increment financing (TIF) program that grants tax incentives to redevelopers of downtown properties.

Q: What was the strategy behind the new TIF program to benefit downtowns?

A: There was already TIF legislation but it was unwieldy and needed state approval. This made it a municipal option. Windsor Locks jumped on it right from the beginning. Windsor Locks had a classic main street with multistory buildings, retail and restaurants and bars and apartments above. It ended up getting obliterated during urban renewal. They destroyed the historic fabric and replaced it with auto-dependent strip centers. The town wanted to recapture what they lost years ago.

There is a 250,000-square-foot mill building overlooking the Connecticut River and Windsor Locks Canal. It was sitting vacant for 10 years. Utilizing tax increment financing, we’ll be able to assist the developer, Beacon Communities of Boston, in the redevelopment. They haven’t closed on the property yet, but they are on their way, hopefully closing in November with plans for 160 apartments. They needed several funding sources to make that project work for them. By having the TIF district, the town was able to put a little skin in the game. It boosted their application for other state financing and tax credit programs. The district represents about 30 different properties in the downtown area. The TIF was a signal to the private sector that the community is open for business.

Q: How does the new downtown revitalization institute program work?

A: We have an almost monthly webinar series, and on a quarterly basis we have a half-day workshop at our offices in Hartford. We’re really trying to build capacity. Municipalities are quite stretched in their budgets. They may or may not have full-time economic development and town planners. You need town staff and business owners working together to bring vitality to town centers. Our training is on several topics: we had a professional photographer make a presentation as to have they can use quality photography to boost marketing. That went over very well. Leadership Greater Hartford will assist us. We had an economic consultant firm that determined Connecticut has 187 million square feet of space that could be programmed in our downtowns. We’d be looking at the possibility of bringing online 80,000 more housing units. That sounds like a lot, but that’s only 6 percent of the housing stock in Connecticut. That’s a lot of additional vibrancy that could be brought to our town center areas.

Q: What are some of the success stories from the “Come Home To Downtown” program that encourages reuse of vacant space as housing?

A: We’ve had for five years a pilot program where we’d go into communities and pick a single multistory building and work with the property owner. Most of these would have first-floor office or retail and the upper stories were vacant. In New Britain, developer Abner Krohn was able to convert the upper stories at 99 West Main St. into 16 market-rate apartments. There’s a project in Waterbury that is coming close, and others in Torrington, Hartford and Bridgeport.

Q: The center is helping the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District promote a screening Oct. 12 of the new documentary “Citizen Jane: Battle For the City” about urbanism guru Jane Jacobs. What are the lessons that Jacobs’ career offers today’s urban planners?

A: Number one: citizens need to be involved. It can’t be just a municipal-driven activity, or even a large employer. You really have to work with the people who live in and around the downtown, and in the smaller communities everybody should be invested in the downtown.

McMahon’s Five Favorite Endurance Events:

Pan Mass Challenge Bike Ride – 190 miles Sturbridge to Provincetown Tough Mudder – Mount Snow, Vermont Marine Corps Marathon – Washington, D.C. Little Red Lighthouse Swim – Hudson River Hartford Half Marathon

