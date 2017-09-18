Connecticut Lost Jobs, But Also Saw Unemployment Decrease

Connecticut lost 3,900 jobs in August, but due to a decline in the labor force, unemployment in the state fell to 4.8 percent –still above the national average of 4.4 percent.

The Connecticut Department of Labor said in a statement last week that the state’s unemployed residents fell by 4,300, while the number of residents employed also fell by 5,600.

The state’s labor force in total decreased by 9,900 from July, but continued to expand over the year. The August decline may be due to a greater or an earlier end to student summer employment, according to the Department of Labor.

“August’s decline of 3,900 payroll jobs leaves the three-month average job gain in Connecticut nearly flat,” Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research, said in a statement. “Nevertheless, due to a decline in the state’s labor force, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent.”

Over the year, nonagricultural employment in the state has grown by 6,000 jobs.

The decrease in overall jobs was marked by losses in trade, transportation and utilities (-1,500), leisure and hospitality (-1,000), as well as financial activities and construction, which each lost 900 jobs.

