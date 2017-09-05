Connecticut Labor Department Recovers $8.9M In Unpaid Wages

The Connecticut Department of Labor recovered $8.9 million in unpaid wages owed to workers in the state during fiscal year 2017, a $1.8 million increase from the previous fiscal year, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced last week.

“Our working women and men are the backbone of this state, so we must ensure that they are paid for the jobs that they do and receive the wages they have earned,” Malloy said in a statement. “It is particularly important to recognize the importance of fair wages and safe workforce conditions in our state, as well as the key role Connecticut’s workers contribute to the economic strength of our state. I commend the Labor Department and Commissioner [Scott] Jackson for their commitment to ensuring workplace safety through education as well as enforcement.”

The total amount includes money to employees that did not receive the required minimum wage or overtime, money for workers that were paid incorrect amounts while working at public contract construction sites and for time-sensitive situations such as business closings.

“In addition to wage recovery efforts, the unit helped to ensure the safety of the workplace by citing employers that were placing minors in hazardous employment or had no worker’s compensation coverage and providing the tools to help an employer operate a safer workplace in the future,” Jackson said in a statement.

Here is a breakdown of the wages recovered:

Wage and hour enforcement: $1,889,840,82 to 1,792 employees

Wage enforcement: $2,463,964.50 to 1,385 employees

Public contract compliance: $3,182,160.20 to 665 employees

Rapid response activities: $1,360,908.59 to 1,503 employees

Service contract compliance: $10,447.26 to nine employees

Total wages recovered: $8,907,321.37

