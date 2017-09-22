BHHS Names Top Wethersfield Performers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties recently announced the top sales executives in the Wethersfield office.

In August, top honors went to Rob Rosa as the top selling agent and Warren Roberts as the top listing agent.

“These sales executives have achieved tremendous success for their clients,” Candace Adams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England and Westchester Properties’ president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have such a high caliber of Realtors who exemplify our vision of providing the best service available.”

Tags: BHHS, top performers, Wethersfield